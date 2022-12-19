Southeastern citrus group reports strong mid-season outlook

The Cold Hardy Citrus Association (CHCA) has said that crop yield, quality, and size for Satsuma mandarins are exceeding forecasted levels.

Supply has also been high as other cold hardy varietals are halfway through the selling season.

According to Kim Jones, president of the CHCA, availability and shipping should continue for another four to six weeks Jones advised.

“We are seeing good quality, bigger size, and lots of volume left to pick on trees, especially for Satsumas,” said Jones.

The executive shared that the year’s harvest is showing high brix levels that equate to maximum sweetness, which is one of the Satsuma variety’s most characteristic features

The growing region in North Florida, and southern parts of Alabama and Georgia also enjoyed favorable growing conditions this spring and summer, with just enough rainfall and no adverse weather conditions, which has also had a positive impact on the fruit.

In addition to the Satsuma crop, the CHCA has also advised that Cara Cara oranges, as well as Tango, Kishu, and Shiranui mandarins are also at peak quality and are continuing to ship now through January.

“Trees are still producing beautiful fruit with plenty of time left for ripening on the tree as we head into cooler weather. These are ideal conditions for nearly all cold-hardy citrus varietals, and we expect growers will keep delivering excellent quality all the way through to the end of the season,” said Jones.