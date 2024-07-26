Northwest cherry season comes to an end

The season of fresh Northwest cherries is coming to an end, which means the fruit will only be available in produce sections for a few more weeks. Growers throughout the region have been harvesting their crop since early June, a few weeks ahead of schedule, and operations are winding down as the last varieties ripen for picking in early August.

With time running out, NW Cherry Growers is calling on consumers to stock up, savor, and preserve sweet Northwest cherries for beyond the harvest season.

"Our growers have been revitalized by the 2024 crop. Yields have returned to historical averages, and more importantly, the quality for our consumers at home and abroad has been nothing short of excellent," said B.J. Thurlby, president of the Northwest Cherry Growers. "The Northwest experienced a deep freeze in January, which has affected trees in some regions, but overall, weather this spring and summer has helped produce prime fruit with outstanding flavor and shelf life."

Consumers have a small window in which to find sweet Northwest cherries at their local markets and also have the option of preserving them for use in recipes at any time of year. Freezing, drying, and canning the fruit can lock in the sweet taste, and it can lock in important nutritive benefits.

"Cherries often get overlooked when the warmer months fade, and yet they're a tremendously versatile fruit and are easy to weave into everything from oatmeal to smoothies," said Kelly Pritchett, Ph.D., RDN, CSSD, associate professor at Central Washington University. "Sweet cherries also offer an abundance of health benefits and can be a great natural health aid."

Sweet cherries are a natural source of antioxidants, including anthocyanins that give the fruit a vibrant red hue and the anti-inflammatory benefit linked to cancer-fighting properties, cardiovascular health, pain reduction, and more. Sweet cherries also contain vitamin C, which helps support the immune system and keep skin glowing. As a source of potassium, sweet cherries may also have a role in maintaining healthy blood pressure levels. Plus, sweet Northwest cherries are a natural source of melatonin, serotonin, and tryptophan — compounds that, when present together, can help regulate sleep and even mood.

Northwest-grown cherries are harvested by more than 2,500 growers across Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Utah, and Montana, who together make up over 70% of the fresh cherries found in stores from mid-June through early September.