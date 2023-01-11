Mission Produce celebrates 40 year anniversary with “Here for Good” campaign

California-based Mission Produce is hitting the 40-year landmark this June, and the company is celebrating with its 2023 campaign, dubbed “Here for Good”.

After a successful 2022, with more than 580 million pounds of avocados sold, the upcoming marketing effort seeks to put the spotlight on the organization’s positive impact in its workforce, communities and environment.

“Since 1983, Mission Produce has been ‘here for good’, the good of our workforce, the good of our communities and the good of the environment. And in line with our 40-year history, we’re here for the long run,” said CEO and founder Steve Barnard.

Mission’s teams across North and South America and also Europe will be participating in the year-long campaign, with anticipated events including workplace health and wellness efforts, community development activities, and environmental acts of service.

With the 2023 campaign, Mission Produce seeks to leverage its global reach to positively impact both consumers and associates.

“Our nutrient-dense avocados and mangos promote consumer health, while our efforts in the workplace, on our farms and throughout our surrounding communities aim to benefit the totality of our global footprint,” Bulow said.

The company, which started out in a 35-foot office trailer and a pickup truck, today spans 25 countries, 12 distribution centers and counting.

With more than 14,000 acres being farmed globally, the firm currently employs 3,000 people.

Mission Produce currently operates in four state-of-the-art packing facilities, located in key growing regions globally, including California, Mexico and Peru.

Additional sourcing points include Chile, Colombia, the Dominican Republic, Guatemala, Brazil, Ecuador, South Africa and more.