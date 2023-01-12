AgBiome signs a commercial distribution and supply agreement with Summit Agro Mexico (SAM) for Howler fungicide

PRESS RELEASE

AgBiome, Inc., a leader in agricultural innovation and developer of novel biological and trait products from the Earth’s microbial communities, has announced the next step in its partnership with Summit Agro Mexico, granting them exclusive distribution rights of Howler® fungicide for Mexico. This follows the initial Development and Registration Agreement between the two companies signed in April 2019. Summit Agro Mexico has applied for registration of Howler® fungicide in Mexico and expects approval by Q4 2023.

“AgBiome and Summit Agro Mexico have worked closely together to develop Howler for commercial use in Mexico. This Distribution and Supply Agreement will allow Summit Agro Mexico to commercialize Howler® fungicide in a fast growing and important agriculture market while expanding its presence internationally,” said Dr. Toni Bucci, Chief Operating Officer at AgBiome. “We look forward to farmers in Mexico benefitting from access to Howler® fungicide. By incorporating Howler® fungicide into their pest management practices, they gain an effective tool to address soilborne and foliar disease challenges in their high-value fruit and vegetable crops.”

AgBiome started the collaboration in April 2019 with the signing of a Development and Registration Agreement with the parent company, Sumitomo Corporation, that allows the subsidiary companies to develop, register and commercialize Howler® fungicide. Under this agreement, Summit Agro Mexico S.A. de C.V., a subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation, developed the completed registration for Howler® fungicide regional use in the Specialty Crop market in Mexico.

“We're delighted to be working with AgBiome, which supports our mission to improve food production by promoting innovative sustainable products that benefit both the environment and society,” said Juan Carlos Garcia Torres, President & CEO at Summit Agro Mexico. “This collaboration to commercialize Howler® fungicide in Mexico furthers our commitment to provide growers with naturally effective high-quality solutions for crop protection.”

Howler® fungicide, AgBiome’s flagship product, is a microbial-based, highly effective tool that uses multiple modes of action to provide preventative, long-lasting activity at every phase of production against a broad-spectrum of soilborne and foliar diseases.

About AgBiome

AgBiome partners with the microbial world for human benefit. Recognized as a Certified B Corporation, AgBiome is committed to enhancing global food production and feeding the world responsibly. Our proprietary GENESIS™ discovery platform efficiently captures diverse, unique microbes for multiple industries, including agriculture, human health, and industrial products and processes. For agriculture, we combine our novel microbial collection and data science with validated industry-best assays for insect, disease, herbicide, and nematode control. Through our commercial subsidiaries, AgBiome develops and sells proprietary crop protection solutions. Howler fungicide, launched in 2019, and Theia fungicide, launched in 2022, are revolutionary products for disease control in a broad variety of crops. AgBiome’s investors include Blue Horizon, Novalis LifeSciences, Polaris Partners, ARCH Venture Partners, Fidelity Investments Inc., UTIMCO, Pontifax AgTech, Blue Water Life Science Advisors, Innotech Advisers, Leaps by Bayer, and Novozymes. For more information, visit http://agbiome.com.

About Summit Agro Mexico S.A. de C.V.

Summit Agro Mexico S.A. de C.V., a subsidiary of Sumitomo Corporation, has been developing a portfolio of agricultural market solutions that contribute to food production in Mexico since 2009, with a responsible and professional top-level team that meets the needs of customers, suppliers, employees, and shareholders. With 10 years in the market, Summit Agro Mexico is a solid and innovative company in the agri-food industry that seeks to market only high-quality products throughout the country. With a wide network of distribution and strong regional presence, the company has made strong investments to bring innovations that allow farmers to have at their disposal the avant-garde technologies available. Currently, our sales area is divided into two categories: Crop Protection and Advanced Plant Physiology, in order to guarantee our clients specialized advice in each of the areas.