USDA to purchase fresh citrus for food banks

For the first time, Section 32 of the Agricultural Adjustment Act Amendment of 1935 has authorized the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to purchase fresh produce for non- conventional markets. They will purchase up to $20 million of fresh mandarins and tangerines for distribution to food banks, schools, among others.

USDA’s plan also includes the purchase of up to $20 million in oranges and $10 million in grapefruit.

In response to USDA’s announcement, Casey Creamer, President of California Citrus Mutual made the following statement: “Section 32 is an important procurement program that supports America’s farmers and provides domestic products to communities and schools.”

“California Citrus Mutual applauds the USDA Agriculture Marketing Service for their efforts to bring American grown mandarins and other citrus products to all consumers,” said Creamer.

Twenty years ago, mandarins were the least consumed citrus in the U.S. However, according to Creamer, consumption per capita is expected to keep growing.

“By 2025, it is anticipated that mandarins will overtake oranges as the most-consumed fresh citrus in the U.S,” he assured.

“USDA’s domestic nutrition programs should reflect this significant shift in citrus consumption by ensuring mandarins are made available to schools and food banks. This Section 32 purchase is an excellent first step to introducing mandarins to other procurement and food distribution programs in the future.

The purpose of Section 32 is to encourage domestic consumption of U.S. food products by diverting them from conventional market channels. Information about the purchases, including the official solicitations and procurement specifications, is posted on the Agricultural Marketing Service's website at www.ams.usda.gov/selling-food.