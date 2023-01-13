Pure Flavor acquires DeTemporada Farms and accelerates expansion

Fueled by its tremendous year-on-year growth, greenhouse fruit & vegetable company Pure Flavor announced the acquisition of DeTemporada Farms.

The 25-acre greenhouse Bell Pepper farm located in Merlin, ON is one of the company’s strategic investments focused on solidifying its future as an industry leader.

“We are excited to announce the addition of DeTemporada Farms to our family,” said Jamie Moracci, President. “Increasing our owned acreage helps facilitate our growth alongside our grower partners and supports our strategy of scaling up our operations to drive efficiencies.”

Built in 2021, DeTemporada Farm’s location is known for having a unique microclimate that positively impacts the growing environment.

Built using state of the art greenhouse technology, the facility will grow red, yellow, and orange sweet bell peppers. Expansion is already underway for the farm's next phase that will be completed later this year.

“We need to strategically invest in our growth and with the acquisition of DeTemporada Farms, we are making a commitment to both our retail partners as well as our employees that we are planning for our future”, commented Jeff Moracci, Chief Financial Officer & Partner.

With new developments, the company will offer an even greater supply of fresh vegetables to its customers.

Pure Flavor® now manages nearly 1,000 acres of greenhouse grown fruits & vegetables. This includes this new acquisition and a recently built Phase IV 40-acre organic greenhouse in Leamington, ON that is nearing completion this month.