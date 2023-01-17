Mark Bassetti is the new President of Duda Farm Fresh Foods

Duda Farm Fresh Foods has announced Mark Bassetti, former Chief Operating Officer and Senior Vice President, as its new President.

Duda Farm Fresh Food is a leading grower of fresh vegetables and citrus and a wholly owned subsidiary of DUDA.

“Mark brings 31 years of experience to the role and is incredibly qualified, with both industry knowledge and the leadership traits necessary to lead Duda Farm Fresh Foods successfully,” says Barton Weeks, DUDA’s Chief Operating Officer.

“Because of the unique demands of the fresh produce business and our business model, Mark was determined to be the most qualified candidate to fill this position. I am pleased that Mark emerged as the right candidate for the job.”

According to Weeks, who served as the interim leader for Duda Farm Fresh Foods and guided the search for suitable candidates, Mark’s selection followed serious deliberation and consideration of several options and multiple candidates.

“I am equally humbled and excited to step into this role. I look forward to the opportunity to lead Duda Farm Fresh Foods and, working with my colleagues, continue our mission of delivering quality farm fresh products to consumers and their families across the country,” says Bassetti, who officially began his new role on January 1, 2023.

Bassetti’s promotion follows the appointment of Samuel “Sammy” Duda as the new CEO of DUDA, the parent company of Duda Farm Fresh Foods.

Sammy’s appointment to CEO-elect led to a leadership transition period from June through January for the role of CEO and began an internal and external search for suitable candidates to fill Sammy’s previous subsidiary leadership role.

As CEO, Sammy is looking forward to working with Mark along with the rest of DUDA’s subsidiary leaders.

“I look forward to leading a well-rounded company built on teamwork, trust, and humility,” he says. “Together, we can each play our part in continuing the legacy of success at DUDA.”