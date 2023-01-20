Whole Foods Market CEO details 10-year growth plan

Jason Buechel, CEO of Whole Foods Market, has announced the company's 10-year growth plan to lead the company into the future.

The “Growing with Purpose” initiative, announced at its first quarterly town hall meeting of the year, looks to fulfill the company’s purpose to nourish people and the planet.

The natural and organic food retailer says it will increase and invest profits strategically while focusing on four clear priorities: Creating the best customer experience in stores and online, investing in team member growth and happiness, delivering exceptional business performance, and expanding reach to serve customers in new ways.

The company has 534 stores across the U.S., U.K., and Canada.

“This is a pivotal moment in time as we turn the page to Whole Foods Market’s next chapter,” Buechel said.

“I’m so excited to share how we will deliver on our Higher Purpose, including commitments to environmental stewardship, significant financial investment into our Team Member experience, plans to set company records for new store growth, and the possibility of reaching new markets around the globe in the next decade. These are achievements that would have been beyond imagination when the first Whole Foods Market opened in Austin, Texas, more than 40 years ago.”

The company says Growing with Purpose was created as Buechel immersed himself in all aspects of the business – seeking Team Member perspectives, asking questions, listening, and learning, to build a forward-looking vision guided by the experience of Whole Foods Market Team Members and inspired by the retailer’s history and culture.

In 2022, Buechel conducted the Whole Conversations Tour, in which he engaged directly with Team Members, suppliers, customers, and community partners, across every region, to inform Growing with Purpose.

“Whole Foods Market is the pioneer of the natural and organic food movement,” Buechel said.

“Our legacy is strong. Now it’s up to us to be focused on Growing with Purpose so our future is even brighter, and we can continue our commitment to nourishing people and the planet for decades to come.”