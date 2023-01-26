Agronometrics in Charts: Surge in Peruvian blueberry exports expected despite political instability

In this installment of the ‘Agronometrics In Charts’ series, Sarah Ilyas studies the state of the Peruvian blueberry season. Each week the series looks at a different horticultural commodity, focusing on a specific origin or topic visualizing the market factors that are driving change.

According to data presented by the Central Reserve Bank of Peru (BCRP) export volumes of Peruvian blueberries during the final months of 2022 reached 210MT, surpassing 2021 figures by 36% in October. Blueberry shipments reported through October 2022 were valued at US$1.1 billion, increasing by 20% year-on-year. During the first week of 2023, 4,708 tons of Peruvian blueberries were exported, a 28% decrease from the same period the year before.

Despite this, Peru has so far exported 301,389 tons, a 27% increase over the previous season. More than 62 blueberry varieties are either registered or being developed in Peru, with research focused on high productivity and uniform performance. In terms of fruit profiles, Peruvian producers are pursuing berries which are vigorous, firm, extra-large, sweet, less tart, crunchy, and can endure long chilling.

As a direct result of the current strikes in the country, producers and exporters face financial difficulties. Less labor is available daily to reach the farm. When harvests are frequently delayed, there is less volume available for exports, and the already-harvested produce faces the challenge of making it to the port or airport in time for exports.

Exporters continue to experience obstructed access roads and delays getting to the port to catch the vessels. There are regions that are more affected than others, such as the south of Peru compared to the north, but road access is still restricted. In addition, labor and packaging materials cannot reach the farm on time.

One of the primary objectives for 2023 is to be able to significantly boost shipments to certain places where the Peruvian blueberry does not have as much involvement, Israel being one of the main countries. The Asian market has also come under scrutiny, as efforts are being made to open up nations like South Korea and Indonesia. With a 55% share of the market so far this season, the United States has been this product's primary market, followed by the Netherlands with a 25% share.

The social unrest that struck the country at the end of 2022 forced businesses to delay harvesting, resulting in an accumulation of fruit that must be picked and shipped in the coming weeks. In 2023, exports are anticipated to increase by approximately 25 percent to more than 365,000 tonnes.

In addition to the larger volumes harvested in the first three months of the year, the increase is also a result of new acreage entering production in the second half of the year. According to FreshFruit Peru, the increased volume would not be matched by a corresponding increase in value as a result of falling international prices. It anticipates a total revenue of $1.7 billion in 2023, a 21 percent increase over the previous year.

