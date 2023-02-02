Chilean cherry export volume increased by 58% year-on-year

This season, Chile has shipped 58% more cherries to the U.S. year-on-year, reported the Chilean Fresh Fruit Association.

Promotions campaigns including, point-of-sale material, videos, new recipes, custom digital ads, and in-store merchandising support, have been in full swing since late December.

The Committee has also engaged in several new programs, including influencer marketing and TikTok.

Four large retail chains have worked alongside the committee on the design and production of cherry bins.

According to Karen Brux, Managing Director of the Chilean Fresh Fruit Association (CFFA), the bins have been instrumental in driving consumer awareness and sales.

“Many shoppers have no idea that cherries are available during our winter months, so these bins have been incredibly effective in grabbing their attention and driving category sales. We currently have more than 1,000 bins on display, and we’re planning to expand the program next season,” Brux said.

To strengthen consumer awareness, Cherries from Chile is undertaking a national ad campaign in conjunction with Audacy.

Radio ads and online ads are running in Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, Tampa, San Antonio, and Cincinnati through February 4.

There’s still time left in the season to promote cherries, but the clock is ticking. Retailers interested in February promotions should contact their regional merchandiser to coordinate according to the Chilean Fresh Fruit Association.