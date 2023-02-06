Peru's agricultural industry going back to normal

Peru's agricultural industry going back to normal

February 06 , 2023
More News Top Stories
Peru's agricultural industry going back to normal

The Peruvian Association of Table Grape Producers (PROVID), has expressed its gratitude to both citizens and local authorities for clearing the roads in the region of Ica and allowing Peru's agricultural industry to slowly go back to normal.

As of Jan 30., the sector is returning to normal activities, with the main roads now free for transit.

This comes after 11 days of intermittent roadblocks that severely affected a number of agricultural operations in the growing region, preventing the products from reaching the main ports and being shipped to the international markets.

The blockades have also affected domestic supply, with communities being unable to access fresh produce and other goods.

Along with these shortages, farmworkers have been unable to reach the fields to begin harvesting. The situation has hindered the country’s export capacity, directly affecting Peru's agricultural industry and its economy.

The three points that are usually blocked in this region when a demonstration takes place are: Barrio Chino (km 262), Expansion (km 290), and El Alamo (km 299).

 

Featured image by Andina.

You might also be interested in


Chilean cherry export volume increased by 58% year-on-year
Vessel carrying record number of Chilean cherry containers arrives in Hong Kong
Peruvian exports to U.S. rose by 23% through November
Q&A: The key to Peru’s table grape success
Colombian ag exports could grow by 250% in the U.S. market over next decade
Peruvian blueberry exports continued to soar in 2022
Peruvian grapes rolling, despite outside distractions
Peruvian produce exports hindered by political crisis

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands