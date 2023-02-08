Argentina’s fresh cherry shipments gaining momentum

During 2022, Argentina's fresh cherry shipments to international markets reached 4278 tons, with the U.S., China and the UK among the main destinations.

The South American country has export certification agreements for fresh cherries with the U.S., China and Canada. On Nov. 30, the agreement between the National Agrifood Health and Quality Service (Senasa) and its U.S. counterpart was updated.

Senasa controls and certifies the cherry production process in the towns of Gaiman and Sarmiento, in Chubut, and Los Antiguos, in Santa Cruz, verifying compliance with the most demanding requirements agreed with the export markets of this delicious fresh fruit.

Upcoming season

Harvest and export season for the 2022-23 campaign was limited to the months of December and January.

This season’s harvest began in the north of the province of Chubut, while in Gaiman it started on Nov. 30, continuing southward in the town of Sarmiento and concluding in the north of the province of Santa Cruz at the end of January.

This distribution responds to the climatic characteristics of the Patagonia region. This means that harvesting begins later the colder the climate.

Prior to any agricultural activity, cherry producers must be registered in the National Sanitary Registry of Agricultural Producers (Renspa), while the packaging and cold storage facilities where this fruit is received must also be registered in the corresponding records of Senasa.

Senasa's work in relation to exports begins months before the harvest, through the registration of cherry producers and the verification of packing sheds and cold storage facilities.

At this stage, compliance with national export regulations and phytosanitary requirements established in the specific export protocols of each destination country is verified, including sampling and physical and documentary controls.

For the U.S., prior approval of packaging and cold storage facilities is carried out jointly by Senasa and the USDA.

In addition, every year training courses are given to the technical managers of the four export packing houses located in the localities where the bristles are exported, and also to the monitors and Senasa inspectors, so that all the participants are trained and aware of everything related to the production and export process.

Several of these training courses are given on an inter-institutional basis, with the participation of the National Institute of Agricultural Technology (INTA) and the Inspection Service of the country of destination, such as the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service (APHIS), in addition to Senasa.