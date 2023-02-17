Chile’s latest grape forecast pegs exports 10% down in 2022-23

Chile’s Association of Fruit Exporters (ASOEX) is forecasting a 9.7% decrease year-on-year in table grape shipments.

Ivan Marambio, ASOEX’s president, said that according to the fifth estimate of the Table Grape Committee, the projected volumes of exports are maintained, with a significant increase in shipments of new varieties.

"Shipments are projected to reach 67.1 million boxes of 8.2 kilos. A figure that shows a 9.7% drop with respect to the 2021-2022 season, and a slight decrease with respect to the Committee's fourth estimate of almost 1%," Marambio said.

The executive added that quality remains a major focus for the industry, which is expected to boost new varieties, totalling 54% of total grape shipments for the upcoming season.

The new forecast indicates that exports would reach 67.1 million boxes. Of this amount, 36 million boxes will be of new varieties, while 19.5 million boxes will consist of traditional varieties.

"The Chilean table grape industry is changing, renewing itself, and that is what should be highlighted this season, as we are boosting the production of new varieties and improving quality to deliver a better consumption experience”, he added.

In the 2012-2013 season, Chile exported more than 27 million boxes of Red Globe grapes and traditional grapes reached 75.6 million boxes. While in the same period, new varieties accounted for only 1.8 million boxes.

“All this is clear evidence of the change in our sector," said Ignacio Caballero, Coordinator of the ASOEX Table Grape Committee.

In the case of new red varieties, exports are expected to reach 18.4 million cases, including Timco, Allison, Sweet Celebration, Scarlotta Seedless, Arra 29, Jack Salute, Candy Hearts, and Ralli Seedless.

New white grapes are expected to ship 13.6 million cases, including Arra 15, Timpson, Sweet Globe, Autumn Crisp, Blanc Seedless and Cotton Candy.

Meanwhile, exports of new black grape varieties are expected to total 4.4 million cases, including Sweet Flavors, Sable Seedless, Sapphire, Maylen and Midnight Beauty.