Pure Flavor acquires Cervini Farms C5, looks ahead to further expansion

Pure Flavor, a greenhouse fruit & vegetable grower, has announced the acquisition of Cervini Farms C5 in Leamington, ON adding another greenhouse and distribution center to its portfolio.

The company's President commented on their ongoing plans for expansion.

“The addition of the Cervini Farms C5 location was an opportunity to strengthen our strategic footprint. Increasing our owned acreage helps facilitate our growth alongside our grower partners and supports our need of scaling up our operations to drive efficiencies. We are excited to add them to our Pure Flavor family”, said Jamie Moracci, President.

The location of the Cervini Farms C5 facility is adjacent to Pure Flavor’s home farm in Leamington which now creates a 350-acre campus.

Jeff Moracci, Chief Financial Officer & Partner said: “ As a family-operated business, Pure Flavor fully embraced the opportunity to acquire additional acreage and the resources associated with the operation to not only preserve jobs but also create even more economic opportunities across all its facilities in the region.”

“These are exciting times for our company and our employees. We will continue to evaluate strategic opportunities to scale up in a mindful way to fuel our growth”, added Jamie Moracci.

In the last 60 days, Pure Flavor also completed the construction of the company’s new Phase IV, 40-acre organic greenhouse and 210,000 sq ft. centralized packhouse and distribution center in Leamington. The addition of 115 acres of greenhouse production this year will ensure a greater supply of products year-round for Pure FlavorX's retail and food service customers throughout North America.

Pure Flavor looks to support the increased demand for fresh, greenhouse-grown fruits & vegetables year-round.

Future expansion plans beyond the Cervini Farms C5 location & DeTemporada Farms acquisitions are ongoing to develop more region-specific facilities as well as explore new product opportunities.