Frutas de Chile meets Ambassador to address Systems Approach

Frutas de Chile meets with U.S. Ambassador to address pending Systems Approach approval

March 12 , 2024
More News Top Stories
Frutas de Chile meets with U.S. Ambassador to address pending Systems Approach approval

The Chilean fruit guild, Frutas de Chile, continues to push for approval of the Systems Approach for table grapes exports to the U.S. market. The decades-long negotiation has garnered much attention from the global industry, although no official communications have been issued since mid-October 2022.

The Systems Approach protocol would allow Chilean table grapes exports to enter the U.S. without methyl bromide fumigation. 

During a reception for sponsors of the Chilean Bicentennial, Frutas del Chile President Iván Marambio discussed the matter with U.S. Ambassador Bernadette M. Meehan. Frutas de Chile General Manager Miguel Canala-Echeverría was also present.

Marambio emphasized "the importance for our industry to achieve publication of the Systems Approach protocol to send fresh grapes without fumigation from the regions of Atacama, Coquimbo and part of Valparaíso to the U.S. market.”

Marambio said the process continues to stall due to issues “not of a phytosanitary or technical nature.”

Related articles: Chile launches pilot program for grape exports under Systems Approach

"However, we see the efforts of the authorities of both countries to achieve a solution that allows the implementation of this system that, in addition to improving the competitiveness of our grapes, also favors regions that have been seriously affected by the drought," he added.

The Systems Approach protocol has been approved by the phytosanitary agencies of both countries, and the sector is awaiting its official publication in the Federal Register. 

This final step is expected to be taken sometime this year, favoring shipments of Chilean table grapes starting next season.

You might also be interested in


Systems Approach for Chile: "Table grape industry's sustainability is at stake"
Agronometrics in Charts: Price hikes in sight for cherries
U.S. retailers visit Chile's fruit industry
Chile: "The volume of table grapes for 2024 will be between 55-60 million boxes"
Chilean grape industry reacts to California’s opposal to Systems Approach
Chilean grape season kicks off with 64% of export volumes comprised of new varieties
Q&A: Chilean nectarine season at David del Curto
Chilean fruit season begins at the Port of Los Angeles

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands