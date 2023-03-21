Scenic Fruit Company recalls products from supermarkets

Frozen organic strawberries recalled due to possible Hepatitis A risk

March 21 , 2023
Scenic Fruit Companyof Gresham, Oregon is recalling frozen organic strawberries sold to Costco, Aldi, KeHE, Vital Choice Seafood, PCC Community Markets, and frozen organic tropical blend sold to Trader Joe’s over fears they could be linked to an outbreak of Hepatitis A.

Although Hepatitis A has not been detected in this product, the company is encouraging buyers not to consume the product and return it to their local store for a refund.

The following products are subject to this recall. Lot codes and best-by dates are found on the back of each bag (see attached pictures below):

Brand Name Product Name Net Wt. UPC Best By Dates
Best If Use Dates
Best Before Date		 Distributed in States
Simply Nature Organic Strawberries 24 oz. 4099100256222 6/14/2024 Arizona,
Arkansas,
California,
Illinois, Iowa,
Michigan,
Minnesota,
Missouri, North
Dakota, South
Dakota, Ohio,
Wisconsin
Vital Choice Organic Strawberries 16 oz. 834297005024 5/20/2024 Washington
Kirkland Signature Organic Strawberries 4 lbs. 96619140404 10/8/2024 Alaska, Idaho, Montana,
Oregon, Utah, Washington.
Made With Organic Strawberries 10 oz. 814343021390 11/20/2024 Illinois, Maryland
PCC Community
Markets		 Organic Strawberries 32 oz. 22827109469 10/29/2024 Washington
Trader Joe's Organic Tropical Fruit
Blend Pineapple,
Bananas, Strawberries &
Mango		 16 oz 00511919 04/25/24
05/12/24
05/23/24
05/30/24
06/07/24		 Nationwide

The company has ceased the production and distribution of the product as FDA and the company continue their investigation as to what caused the problem.

All inventories of the affected lot should be removed from sale. Consumers who have purchased the products are urged to destroy or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at customer.service@scenicfruit.com.

Hepatitis A is a contagious liver disease that results from exposure to the Hepatitis A virus, including from food. It can range from a mild illness lasting a few weeks to a serious illness lasting several months.

In rare cases, particularly consumers who have a pre-existing severe illness or are immune compromised, Hepatitis A infection can progress to liver failure.

Illness occurs within 15 to 50 days of exposure and includes fatigue, abdominal pain, jaundice, abnormal liver tests, dark urine and pale stool.

Hepatitis A vaccination can prevent illness if given within two weeks of exposure to contaminated food. Persons who may have consumed the affected products should consult with their health care professional or local health department to determine if a vaccination is appropriate, and consumers with symptoms of Hepatitis A should contact their health care professionals or the local health department immediately.

