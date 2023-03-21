U.S. looking to boost ag exports to Central America

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Alexis M. Taylor arrived yesterday in Panama City to launch a regional agribusiness trade mission.

Taylor and her delegation of representatives from 26 agribusiness and farm organizations and two state departments of agriculture are looking to develop stronger ties and build economic partnerships between the U.S and Panama and markets throughout the Dominican Republic-Central American Free Trade Agreement (CAFTA-DR) region.

“Panama and our partners throughout the CAFTA-DR region offer the U.S. agriculture industry great opportunities to export its world-class products,” said Taylor.

According to the USDA, Central America offers significant market opportunities for exporters of U.S. farm and food products. As the region continues to experience both population and economic growth, demand for imported goods is on the rise.

“I’m excited to introduce the diverse group of U.S. agribusinesses and industry officials joining me in Panama City to buyers from around the region.

“Agricultural product exports to Panama and the CAFTA-DR member countries topped $8.8 billion in 2022, supporting the record $196 billion in total agricultural exports from the United States last year. I’m confident the next few days will produce mutually beneficial results to help expand trade and increase collaboration on key issues impacting agriculture in the United States and Central America,” she said.

This week, local staff from FAS Panama City will host business meetings between U.S. trade mission delegates and companies from Panama and Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Nicaragua, seeking to import American food and farm products.

The trade mission itinerary also includes bilateral meetings with the Panamanian government officials, retail promotions featuring U.S. products, and a memorandum of understanding signing between the U.S. Grains Council and the Panamanian SugarCane National Industry on ethanol blending.