California table grapes looking to expand its export market in 2023

The California Table Grape Commission is targeting 16 markets during 2023 with its export marketing campaign to expand international demand.

These target markets represented 94.4% of export volume from June through December 2022.

Of those markets, El Salvador, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Mexico, New Zealand, and Vietnam increased in both volume and value in 2022 compared to 2021, despite a variety of global export challenges.

“In spite of labor and shipping challenges, and inflation and the value of the dollar, California table grapes still found success in export markets last season,” said commission president Kathleen Nave.

“In 2023 the commission is determined to capitalize on that success and plans to expand the market share of California table grapes in the target export markets,” said Nave.

The 2023 campaign focuses on retail promotions, including providing a variety of retailer incentives. Digital retail promotions are planned throughout the target export markets.

Wholesaler promotions are planned in select markets to reach smaller retailers with promotional activity. Campaign expansions include shopper app and social media advertising in all markets, plus work with influencers and retailer-tagged television in select markets. Promotional activities align with high-volume months in each market.

“While there still may be challenges ahead for global exports, the 2023 export marketing campaign will work to drive demand for California table grapes around the world,” added Nave.