The California Department of Food and Agriculture (CDFA) is now accepting grant applications for its Proactive Integrated Pest Management (IPM) Solutions Program administered by the Office of Pesticide Consultation and Analysis. A total of $1.1 million is available in this grant cycle.

This program proactively addresses the threat of invasive pests in California by identifying and researching effective management strategies before the pests’ arrival.

CDFA strives to use IPM methods in all pest management activities, and the Proactive IPM Solutions program prioritizes low-impact solutions, such as biological control and lower-risk chemicals. Once developed and tested, these IPM solutions can be rapidly used by CDFA and others when the target pest arrives in California.



“This program is extremely forward-leaning and is making a tremendous difference in our ability to combat invasive pests that threaten California before they invade the state,” said Dr. Mark Hoddle, a past recipient of Proactive IPM Solutions awards and an Extension Specialist in Biological Control at University of California, Riverside.

Dr. Hoddle’s proactive efforts focus on developing and implementing low-impact management strategies for several invasive pests, including the South American palm weevil, the cotton seed bug, the spotted lantern fly, and the avocado seed weevils.



Applications are due by 5:00 pm, August 30, 2024. Public or private colleges and universities, local, State, and federal government entities including tribal governments, non-profit organizations, and commodity groups are eligible to apply. The project lead(s) and their institutions must be based in California. Detailed information, including the application process and requirements, is available at: cdfa.ca.gov/oefi/opca/proactive-ipm.html