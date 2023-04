, owing to torrential rains in California which have led to significant crop losses and delayed harvests.

As of 28 March 2023, the average price of strawberries in the US market was $19.13 per package.

Supply levels are projected to plummet further in the next two weeks. California will ship historically low volumes while production in Florida and Mexico winds down. Supply-demand imbalances are expected to continue in the market as growers struggle to replant waterlogged fields.