Mission Produce to cut 50% of plastic usage by 2025

Global avocado and mango producer and distributor Mission Produce recently released its 2022 sustainability report, with the company aiming to reduce the environmental impact of its products drastically by 2025.

The company is hoping to cut the use of plastic in its packaging by 50% in just under two years.

In 2022, 46% of Mission’s bags were made with reduced plastic, and since 2021, the company has saved an estimated 5.4 million grams of plastic.

This is the equivalent of 420,000 plastic bottles, calculated using the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Greenhouse Gas Equivalencies Calculator.

“For 40 years, we have invested in sustainable practices to protect our land, preserve our resources and support the health and safety of our people,” said Steve Barnard, Chief Executive Officer.

The firm's global charitable investment has increased by 450%, contributing to causes supporting children, families and agriculture education.

One of its largest investments in 2022 involved significant infrastructure developments in La Libertad, Peru.

“We strive to create a positive impact not only for our company, but for the communities and environments in which we operate,” Barnard said.

The company says it is also fighting climate change, with nearly 200,000 new trees planted in its managed farms in Peru, Guatemala and Colombia.