China's JD.com aims to sell over 2 million trays of Zespri kiwifruit

JD Fresh, the fresh food division of JD.com, announced the first sea shipment of Zespri kiwifruit of the season from New Zealand to China on April 7.

Zespri’s largest online retailer in China is aiming to sell over two million standard trays (3.3 kg/tray) of fruit in the Asian country.

The first charter vessel’s arrival in Shanghai from Port of Tauranga marks the start of JD Fresh’s kiwi sales season, which will include Zespri’s yellow, green, and red kiwifruit varieties.

With quick customs clearance following the lifting of Covid restrictions in China, JD.com’s sales since April 8 have increased by 55% year-on-year.

“China’s fruit market is experiencing significant growth recovery this year, driven by increasing demand for high-end and imported fruits,” said Nuo Xiao, General Manager of JD Fresh’s procurement and sales department.

“We are delighted to partner with JD.com to bring Zespri kiwifruit to more Chinese consumers,” said Carol Ward, Chief Grower, Industry & Sustainability Officer.

Both companies forged a strategic partnership in 2016, and four years later, JD.com became Zespri’s first direct e-commerce retailer worldwide.

“JD.com is a leader in the e-commerce and supply chain industry in China, and we are confident that this partnership will help us to further expand our presence in the Chinese market,” said Ward.

After China reopened its borders for international travel, New Zealand was the first destination for JD Fresh buyers to visit in early March.

JD’s team visited Zespri’s headquarters in New Zealand and had the opportunity to explore Zespri’s orchards, nursery, laboratory, and packaging plant to better understand the kiwi growing journey from its roots.