Oppy and Randhawa Farms celebrate a decade

As Randhawa Farms projects a very strong volume and quality from both cucumbers and peppers at it enters the 2023 growing season, the firm is also celebrating a decade in partnership with its sales and marketing partner, Oppy.

The Oppenheimer Group, which is based in Vancouver, BC, indicated in an April 19 press release the new crop availability, and highlighted the anniversary.

Randhawa Farms, owners of the Perpetual Vegetable Co. brand, grows over 100 acres of greenhouse peppers and cucumbers in Abbotsford, BC. Randhawa produces long English and mini cucumbers, as well as sweet bell and mini peppers, through the latest technology and a focus on sustainability across its operations.

“Over the past 10 years, the Randhawa family has continued to grow with increased acreage and market share,” said Randhawa Farms’ business director Vijay Randhawa indicated in the announcement. Together, Oppy and Randhawa Farms launched the Perpetual Vegetable Co. brand in 2019, with a focus on positive energy and sustainability, conveyed by the brand positioning line “Life grows on.”

The farm’s high-tech greenhouse control systems allow for the conservation and recycling of water, carbon dioxide and other valuable nutrients. Randhawa shared, “We have always been committed to doing things the right way, because the food we grow for our consumers is the same fed to our own family. We believe that good food fuels better quality of life for all.”

Looking to the future, the Randhawas plan to expand over the next five to six years, including increased pepper acreage to continue serving the growing market.

Randhawa and team Oppy will be in booth #1220 at CPMA April 26-27.

Oppy has grown, marketed, and distributed fresh produce from around the globe for 165 years. Each year, Oppy ships over 50 million boxes of fresh fruits and vegetables grown on every continent.