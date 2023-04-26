California avocado volumes ramping up

Spring means one thing for California avocados: the start of a new season.

Heavy rains throughout winter and early spring delayed the usual start of harvesting, however, they were excellent for California avocado tree health. As a result, the 257 million pounds of California avocados estimated for this season likely will be concentrated from late April through summer.

To bolster this volume, the California Avocado Commission is engaged with marketing support at full throttle.

“Members of the Commission marketing team have been out in California avocado groves this month seeing firsthand just how beautiful the trees and avocados are after all the rain,” said California Avocado Commission Vice President of Marketing Terry Splane. “Harvesting and retailer seasonal transitions are well underway”.

To support California avocado sales, the Commission is maintaining continuity with its successful advertising campaign, “The best avocados have California in them.”

CAC’s consumer media program is targeted to avocado shoppers in California and the West who are willing to pay more for premium brands and to avocado “super users.” Media plans leverage the best-performing channels and streaming services from 2022 as well as social media and search advertising.

“California avocado marketing support this season takes all the best from last year’s campaign and strengthens it with new tactics,” said Splane. “Retailers who merchandise California avocados are enthusiastic about the Commission supporting customized direct-to-consumer promotions designed to boost retailer business.”

In 2023 CAC is putting even more emphasis on these direct-to-retail promotions that support in-store merchandising, demos, social and digital consumer communications, and more.

This season’s consumer media began in April and continues at least through July. California avocado media support leverages the best-performing channels and streaming services from last year’s program along with some breakthrough creative opportunities, including an eye-catching, fully wrapped BART train in San Francisco that will travel throughout the Bay Area’s rapid transit system.

Video streaming on channels such as Hulu and YouTube, as well as audio advertising on iHeart radio, Spotify, and Pandora provide a broad reach for the California avocado messaging.

Digital and outdoor advertising, including billboards, wallboards, and Volta charging stations in high-traffic locations, including some in the parking lots of supermarkets that merchandise California avocados, remind shoppers on their way into stores to add the fruit to their shopping carts. The mobile directions app Waze directs targeted consumers to retail store locations on their routes where California avocados are in distribution.

Social media marketing continues on CAC’s Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest, TikTok and YouTube channels. The Commission’s influencer marketing program, which works with influential content creators, recipe developers, and dietitians, complements the creative media plan and social outreach. Customer-specific programs will continue as the season winds down.