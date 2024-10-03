Avocados From Mexico® obtains the Great Place To Work Certification™ 2024

Avocados From Mexico, a leading avocado brand in the United States, was Certified™ Great Place To Work ®.

The prestigious award is based entirely on what current employees say about their experience working at Avocados From Mexico. In a survey, 97% of Avocados From Mexico employees said they felt welcomed when they joined the company. The same number said they feel like they are making a difference for the brand.

“Avocados From Mexico is an exceptional place to work for those with bold ideas, as innovation is truly in our DNA,” said Alvaro Luque, President and CEO of Avocados From Mexico. “We are proud to create innovative marketing to promote our avocados, and we are equally proud to foster a culture of collaboration and empowerment. We are honored to achieve such an important recognition that validates what we believe – that Avocados From Mexico is a Great Place to Work.”

Great Place To Work ® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience and leadership behaviors proven to drive market-leading revenue, employee retention, and increased innovation.

“Great Place To Work certification is a highly coveted achievement that requires a consistent and intentional dedication to the overall employee experience,” says Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. She emphasizes that the certification is the only official recognition earned by real-time employee feedback regarding your company culture. “By successfully earning this recognition, it is clear that Avocados From Mexico stands out as one of the best companies to work for, offering a great work environment for its employees.”

According to the Great Place To Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at certified workplaces are 93% more likely to feel motivated to come to work and twice as likely to be paid fairly, get a fair share of company profits, and have a fair chance at a promotion.