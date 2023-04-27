Viva Fresh donates over 20,000 lbs of fresh produce to North Texas Food Bank

The Texas International Produce Association (TIPA) is teaming up with the North Texas Food Bank of Plano, TX again to help close the hunger gap. At the conclusion of the Viva Fresh Produce Expo earlier this month, established by the association in 2015, a total of 21,806 lbs of fresh produce were donated.

This donation would not be possible without the approximately 200 fresh fruit and vegetable growers, shippers, and importers that exhibit at the Viva Fresh Expo.

The donation will help fight food insecurity in the region and be distributed through North Texas Food Bank’s network of more than 400 partner agencies.

Dante Galeazzi, CEO of the Texas International Fresh Produce Association remarked, “Our organization and industry members work tirelessly to grow and ship the healthy fruits and vegetables that end up in stores and on our tables.”

Galeazzi continued, “By making this donation, not only are we able to evoke positive change, but we’re also able to meet the needs of a community experiencing an unprecedented level of food insecurity.”

North Texas ranks as the fifth most food-insecure region in the nation.

Approximately 700,000 North Texans face food insecurity – including 1 in 5 children.

The North Texas Food Bank is dedicated to creating a hunger-free, healthy North Texas. Thanks to donations and fundraisers, it provides access to nutritious meals to families, children, and seniors in its 13-county service area. Last year it served a record-breaking 137 million meals highlighting the continued need.

“The North Texas Food Bank is proud to be a dedicated provider of food for those in need and this fresh produce donation is a welcome gift that allows us to offer many fresh produce offerings our families may not have typical access to,” said Mike Robinson, director of food sourcing for NTFB.

“Our mission to close the hunger gap in North Texas by providing access to nutritious food continues to be an exciting possibility thanks to the generosity of organizations like the Texas International Produce Association and their grower members,” added Robinson.