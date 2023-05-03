USDA chief scientist to speak at University of Florida

The University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) has announced the in-person return of its York Distinguished Lecturer Series this 2023.

Chavonda Jacobs-Young, the USDA's undersecretary for research, education and economics and chief scientist, will be its featured speaker.

The event hasn’t been held in person since 2019.

Jacobs-Young will be speaking on "Revolutionary Research for a Growing World,” with the executive expected to highlight the latest USDA scientific initiatives.

The conference will be held at the Harn Museum of Art at the University of Florida, Chandler Auditorium, and will also be streamed live today, May 3, at 10.30AM.

The event is free and open to the public, and registration is not required in advance.

The York Distinguished Lecturer series is supported by an endowment established by E.T. and Vam York, longtime supporters of UF/IFAS.

E.T. York founded UF/IFAS in 1964, uniting the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, the Florida Cooperative Extension Service and the Florida Agricultural Experiment Station under a single administrative umbrella.