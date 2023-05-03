Chavonda Jacobs-Young to speak at University of Florida

USDA chief scientist to speak at University of Florida

May 03 , 2023
More News Top Stories
USDA chief scientist to speak at University of Florida

The University of Florida Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences (UF/IFAS) has announced the in-person return of its York Distinguished Lecturer Series this 2023.

Chavonda Jacobs-Young, the USDA's undersecretary for research, education and economics and chief scientist, will be its featured speaker.

The event hasn’t been held in person since 2019.

Jacobs-Young will be speaking on "Revolutionary Research for a Growing World,” with the executive expected to highlight the latest USDA scientific initiatives.

Related articles: University of Florida to host Ag Entrepreneurship Series

The conference will be held at the Harn Museum of Art at the University of Florida, Chandler Auditorium, and will also be streamed live today, May 3, at 10.30AM.

The event is free and open to the public, and registration is not required in advance.

The York Distinguished Lecturer series is supported by an endowment established by E.T. and Vam York, longtime supporters of UF/IFAS. 

E.T. York founded UF/IFAS in 1964, uniting the College of Agricultural and Life Sciences, the Florida Cooperative Extension Service and the Florida Agricultural Experiment Station under a single administrative umbrella.

You might also be interested in


Low-chill cherries bring new industry opportunities
Zespri shifting focus to address fruit quality concerns
South American Blueberry Convention: New varieties and logistics issues headline agenda
Naturipe Farms ready to fill shelves with blueberries from Florida and Georgia
New Planasa R&D center seeks to boost berry production in Mexico
How to keep fruit fresher for longer
2023 Global Cherry Summit focuses on productivity, trade, and logistics
Vanguard International announces strategic alliance with RK Growers

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands