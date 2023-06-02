The birth of a fresh food ecosystem at GreenTech Amsterdam 2023

The theme of GreenTech Amsterdam this year is ‘Your connection to sustainable food- and flower production’. This theme includes topics such as how to reduce energy usage, public health, food security and the birth of a fresh food ecosystem. Horticulture professionals can enhance their knowledge at the Vision, Technology and Plant Compounds/ Vertical Farming stage of GreenTech Amsterdam from 13 – 15 June at the RAI Amsterdam Convention Centre.

What’s new:

Vision Stage:

Tuesday 13 June, 13.00 – 13.45 hrs: ‘Necessity for industrialization in fresh food production. The birth of a fresh food ecosystems’ with Rick Schneiders (Siemens), Tisha Livingston (80 Acres Farms), Sander Baraké (Ridder)

Tuesday 13 June, 16.30 - 17.15 hrs: ‘Challenges and opportunities to move Vertical Farming Forward’ with Tiffany Tsui (Vertical Farming Institute), Caterina Carpineti (Wageningen University and Research), Laura Bautista Jalon (Delphy), Kilian Kleinschmidt (Entrepreneur and former UNHCR official), Thomas Mohr (DIE ag Real Estate Fund) and Akintoye Akindele (Platform Capital Group)

Technology Stage:

Wednesday 14 June, 11.00 – 11.45 hrs: ‘How to reduce energy usage in your greenhouse’ with Craig Brelsford (Valoya), Paul Arkesteijn (Ludvig Svensson) and Anthanasios Sapounas (TNO)

Wednesday 14 June, 14.00 – 14.45 hrs: ‘Circular use of limited CO2 in the production process’ moderated by Peter Klapwijk (Nationale Nederlanden/ inthecloud247.com) and in the panel Ilias Tsafaras (Wageningen University and Research), Antje Bulmann (Airbus) and Glyn Stephens (Jones Food Company)

Plant Compounds/ Vertical Farming Stage (Partners: Cultivators, FarmTech Society, Vertical Farming Institute, and Indoor Farming Netherlands):

Plant Compounds:

Tuesday 13 June, 11.30 - 12.15 hrs: ‘Cultivation research in compounds with latest findings’ by Filip van Noort (Wageningen University and Research), Dominique van Gruisen (Innexo) and Kjell Sneeuw (Cultivators)

Wednesday 14 June, 15.30 - 16.15 hrs: ‘Update on the Dutch Experiment closed coffeeshop chain’ with Thomas Rau (Cannabisiness) and Maikel van Nieuwkasteele (The Growery)

Vertical Farming:

Tuesday 13 June, 15.30 – 16.15 hrs: Standardizing the data: ‘Closing the data gap with feasible standards, supporting independent validation, benchmarking for cash flow positive unit economics’ moderated by Francis Baumont De Oliviera (FarmTech Society) and the panel Rick Schneiders (Siemens), Alfons Riek (Festo), Ron Jones (Clayco), Meiny Prins (Priva), Tisha Livingston (80 Acres Farms)

Wednesday 14 June, 12.15 – 13.00 hrs: Public health – Food security: ‘Endgame for Low Nutritional Food, Breaching Containment CEA and Pharmaceutical Solution’ moderated by Judith Van Heck (Imagro) and in the panel Jan van den Berg (Maastricht University), Kasey Hooper (80 Acres Farms), Thera Rohling (Priva), Steve Graves (Fluence)

More information at: https://www.greentech.nl/ amsterdam/ .

Registration policy Visitors

For the first time, GreenTech is offering a limited number of 3-day membership packages, with additional benefits. Price: €150 excl. VAT per person, up to and including 5 June. From 6 – 15 June: €200 excl. VAT per person.

The price of just an entrance ticket for 3 days is €95 excl. VAT per person, up to and including 5 June. From 6 – 15 June: €120 excl. VAT per person.

Exhibitors can invite their clients free of charge until and including 15 June.

More information and registration at https://www.greentech.nl/ amsterdam/tickets .

GreenTech Amsterdam

GreenTech Amsterdam will be held from Tuesday 13 - Thursday 15 June 2023. The exhibition is a global meeting place for all horticultural technology professionals with a focus on the early stages of the horticultural chain and the current issues growers are facing. GreenTech is supported by AVAG, the industry association for the greenhouse technology sector in the Netherlands.

More information can be found via the GreenTech website or follow GreenTech on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.