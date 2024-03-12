Organic transition tool released by USDA

PRESS RELEASE

USDA AMS - The National Organic Program (NOP) has posted a new Transitional Production Plan (TPP) template on the AMS website. This new public resource was developed under the Organic Transition Initiative’s (OTI) Transition to Organic Partnership Program (TOPP).

The TPP template helps new crop producers who are transitioning to organic production to develop the supporting documentation needed to qualify for OTI services provided through the USDA’s Risk Management Agency (RMA) and Natural Resource Conservation Service (NRCS). The template will also help transitioning farmers learn how to document their organic practices in preparation for the Organic System Plan (OSP) process required when they apply for certification. By learning these practices and documenting their use of materials, farmers can feel more confident that they are on the right track early in the process.

Use of the transitional plan will ultimately streamline the organic transition process and help producers take advantage of all USDA programs more easily. For example, the TPP can serve as OSP documentation when applying for transitional crop insurance through RMA and may also meet some of the application requirements for the Conservation Activity Plan 138 under the NRCS Environmental Quality Incentives Program’s Organic Initiative.

The transitional plan can also be used by producers who are not using prohibited substances and are implementing practices that are expected to lead to compliance with the USDA organic regulations. When the TPP is reviewed and signed by a USDA-accredited certifier, the operation will be listed as transitional in the Organic Integrity Database. The transitional operation status will be visible to certifiers and USDA employees, including RMA staff reviewing eligibility for organic transitional crop insurance. Transitional operation status is not publicly available.

About the Organic Transition Initiative

The Organic Transition Initiative (OTI) is a $300 million multi-agency USDA effort to provide comprehensive support for farmers transitioning to organic production. This initiative delivers wrap-around technical assistance, including farmer-to-farmer mentoring; provides direct support through conservation financial assistance and additional crop insurance assistance, and supports market development projects in targeted markets.

USDA’s Agricultural Marketing Service, Natural Resources Conservation Service and Risk Management Agency are the primary agencies supporting the initiative. AMS leads the Transition to Organic Partnership Program (TOPP).