Agroberries acquires minority stake in BerryWorld

Agroberries, a leading, vertically integrated producer and marketer of berries, with a portfolio of proprietary and exclusive berry genetic varieties, has acquired a minority stake in BerryWorld's Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia Pacific (APAC) businesses.

The transaction will provide BerryWorld, a leading global marketer of berries and fresh-cut fruit, with a solid foundation for growth with a diversified global footprint spanning the entire value chain, according to a release.

BerryWorld's largest shareholder Argent, who supported the company's growth since it was founded, has welcomed Agroberries' investment and is excited about this next phase of growth.

Jorge Varela, Co-Founder and CEO of Agroberries, said: “I’m excited about the possibilities arising from this investment; it will enhance our global reach and broaden our exposure across berry categories.”

Adam Olins, Founder and CEO of BerryWorld, said: “Our respective organizations share common values, culture, and a commitment to sustainability, and we are confident about the possibilities that Agroberries’ investment opens for our growers and customers, in a constantly evolving market environment.”