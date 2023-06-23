GreenTech Amsterdam realised growth of 7% more visitors

According to the public media, exhibitors, visitors and the many country delegations, GreenTech Amsterdam proves to be the place to be for product launches and quality meetings. The remarkable growth of 7% in visitors numbers to 11,500 (compared to 2022) underlines the increasing interest and investments in greenhouse technology. GreenTech was held from 13 – 15 June at RAI Amsterdam. A total of 11,500 professionals from 128 (2022:121) countries attended the trade show. The top 5 countries represented were Germany, China, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Korea and the Netherlands.

Some more facts: 60% of the stand space is already booked for 2024, more than 100 knowledge sessions with 220 speakers in 3 theatres were fully attended, 17 country delegations visited the show floor, and many subevents such as Meet the Xpert and the Power Day took place. Mariska Dreschler, Director Horticulture - GreenTech Global: “GreenTech is created as the home base for the worldwide horticulture community. Visionary minds and groundbreaking technologies that will shape the future of sustainable food production, came together. Yes, we have grown in terms of visitors (11,500) and exhibitors (540). But even more important, also in quality, due to the visitor pricing strategy we adjusted to set a threshold. Growers, investors and policy makers were eager to discover, absorb knowledge and connect with each other. Let’s continue to build upon this success and drive the horticulture industry even more forward!.” Positive reactions from visitors: Simon Schumacher (CEO, VSSE): “The location is great and the event is really international, I have met many clients here”

Sjoerd Peerlkamp (Director Industrial Market Group, Secura): “GreenTech demonstrated that Data and Cyber Security are integral to Innovation in Horticulture”

Rob van Leeuwen (Managing Partner/ Founder, Yeald): “Meet your partner of the future at GreenTech”

Christopher Leavitt (Co-founder/ CSO, Node Labs Inc): “I am absolutely loving all the innovations and new technologies. Groups like we have here are really contributing to bringing new ideas together”

Ron de Lange (Managing Director, Eventhia Seeds & Plants): “I come to GreenTech for cultivation technologies, artificial intelligence and of course for networking purposes”. Exhibitors say: Pascal Piepers (CEO, Ridder): “Excited to reconnect with so many familiar faces again and to welcome new friends at GreenTech, the perfect event for us. It’s a fantastic opportunity to collaborate with partners, learn from colleagues, and celebrate our shared commitment to innovation”

Lorrie Schultz (Senior Vice President Marketing, Fluence): “GreenTech creates quality connections for our company”

Patrick van Vugt (Marketing Communication Manager, Royal Brinkman): “The international character is back to normal at GreenTech after Corona. This is a platform to experience the latest innovations and developments”

Debora Capilitan (Marketing & Communication Manager, Debets Schalke):“GreenTech is the show where knowledge and technology are combined together”. GreenTech Amsterdam 2024

The next edition of GreenTech Amsterdam will take place on Tuesday 11, Wednesday 12 and Thursday 13 June 2024 at RAI Amsterdam. The exhibition is a global meeting place for all horticultural technology professionals with the focus on the early stages of the horticultural chain and the current issues growers face. GreenTech is supported by AVAG, the industry association for the greenhouse technology sector in the Netherlands. More information can be found via the GreenTech website or follow GreenTech on Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Instagram.