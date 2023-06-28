Oppy unveils OriginO website redesign prior to OPS

Origin Organic Farms, producer of the OrganicO-brand, is a premium organics grower, has upgraded its website in advance of its participation in the July 12-13 Organic Produce Summit in Monterey, CA. At OPS, OriginO is presenting a new look alongside its longtime sales and marketing partner Oppy. OriginO is located in close geographic proximity to Oppy’s Vancouver, BC, headquarters. OrganicO has nearly 20 years of productions within Canada’s organic greenhouse category.

A June 26 release from Oppy indicates the new website is clean, modern, and bright with new brand photography and video that highlights a behind-the-scenes look at the produce OriginO grows and the community in which it resides. Interactive elements include a scroll-through company timeline, downloadable coloring sheet and illustrated flip cards, encouraging visitors to follow the company’s social media and visit its market and greenhouse.

Raymond Wong, president of Origin Organic Farms, was inspired by the site revamp to introduce the “From seed to root” scholarship, something he’s been planning to do for a long time. With a bachelor’s degree in bio-resource engineering and a master’s degree in agricultural engineering from the University of British Columbia, Wong knows the importance of education first-hand, and for the fall semester is presenting a $2,000 award to a successful applicant within the fields of agriculture, food, or environmental sciences.

Related articles: Oceanside Pole gears up for ripe season with Oppy

Oppy’s Category Director of Greenhouse Kevin Batt shares, “Raymond is quite literally a pioneer. He’s mastered not only the flavor profile but the quality of how an organic product is meant to be enjoyed, grown to the high standards of Canadian organic specifications.”

OriginO is enjoying an excellent growing season. “All crops have begun and are flourishing,” Wang says. “It’s been a joy working with the Oppy marketing team to bring our key platform into the modern era and spread the word of our premium organic peppers, tomatoes and cucumbers.”

Batt responds, “Oppy is pleased to be bringing a strong season to its loyal retail partners, some of whom have been buying his organics for the entirety of its operation. Raymond has such passion for what he does, and the new website really encapsulates what he’s all about.”

OriginO-branded organic greenhouse cucumbers are available through October, with tomatoes-on-the-vine and peppers available through December.

Event information

The Organic Produce Summit (OPS) will take place at the Monterey Conference Center in Monterey, California between July 12-13. For registration information please click on the following link.