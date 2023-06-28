Pacific Trellis Fruit announces new vice president

Pacific Trellis Fruit, the owner of the Dulcinea brand, has promoted Marcial Hernandez Manzano to vice president of supply and operations. He will lead the sourcing, operations, and quality control departments of the company’s fruit division, which encompasses grapes, cherries, stone fruit, and citrus.

Hernandez’s initial focus will be on the import side of the business, reflecting the firm’s strategy of delivering partner value, volume growth, and a reputation as a market leader.

“Marcial has been an integral part of the import business’s growth over the past eight years, forging strong relationships with growers from around the globe and being involved in all aspects of the business in order to understand and address supply and demand while providing solutions to our growers as well as customers,” says Josh Leichter, CEO of Pacific Trellis Fruit.

“With 20 years of experience in roles with increased responsibility within the fruit industry, Marcial will provide a strong foundation to support the Pacific Trellis Fruit vision and growth,” adds Leichter.

“I am excited to continue to drive our import business forward, strengthening our grower partner relationships and exploring new opportunities worldwide. At the same time, we will seek to strengthen our structure and core business while looking to leading and innovative technology to improve upon our efficiencies and the service we provide,” Hernandez comments.