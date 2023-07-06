TIPA announces August 4 Lime Grades Training Day

Lime trading in the U.S. is up, but there is a lack of related technical understanding. The Texas International Produce Association (TIPA), based in Mission, TX, has identified the situation, and is addressing it Aug. 4 by hosting a “Lime Grades & Standards Training Day.”

“The volume of limes being traded in U.S. markets has increased dramatically over the last decade,” explains Dante Galeazzi, president of TIPA, in a release sent July 5. “Unfortunately, the understanding of the technical nature of the commodity has lagged behind the volume growth. In meetings with over 30 different lime shippers, it became evident that education was needed across many levels to establish harmonization regarding the interpretation of the standards and grades for limes. That’s why TIPA is excited to announce this free event, open to any and all industry members. If your organization grows, packs, sells, buys, or touches a lime, then this event is for you.”

The training will focus on differences between lime grades, determining color, as well as identifying common defects. The course will be based on the USDA Grade Standards for Limes with special attention to areas such as the grade terminology (ex: U.S. #1 as opposed to U.S. #1, Mixed Color), blanching versus yellowing, and distinguishing and scoring appearance defects. A team from the Texas Cooperative Inspection Program will lead the training, which will have morning and afternoon sessions.

Starting with a classroom-style element, the afternoon session will bring visits to local warehouses to see the impact of different lighting conditions on lime coloration. Attendees will receive a packet with reference materials covered during the course.

The event venue is at the Pharr Research and Development Center, 850 West Dicker Road, in Pharr, TX. The location is a courtesy from the Pharr International Bridge.

The “Lime Grades & Standards Training Day” will run Aug. 4 from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m.