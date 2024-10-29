Prohibited fruits seized at U.S.-Mexico border

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) agricultural officials and officers from the Office of Field Operations seized a shipment of prohibited fruits at the Pharr International Bridge loading facility.

The Pharr-Reynosa International Bridge connects the city of Pharr in Texas with Reynosa, Tamaulipas in Mexico. All trucks coming northbound from Reynosa, Mexico, must use this port of entry.

In total, more than 14,000 pounds of Hog Plums and fresh passion fruit were detected in a tractor-trailer from Mexico. The cargo had been declared as fresh limes and chayote.

“Our mission to safeguard U.S. agriculture is as important as narcotics interdiction. Preventing prohibited pests and diseases from harming U.S. agriculture helps keep the cost of goods down,” Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry Director, Carlos Rodriguez said in a press release.

At the checkpoint, a CBP agent referred the vehicle for a more detailed inspection that included non-intrusive inspection (NII) equipment and a canine team. This revealed paper-wrapped products in closed boxes containing fresh fruit, which did not match what was declared.

The shipment was detained and samples were sent to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for identification. The following day, the agency identified the shipment as plums and passion fruit.

CBP detailed that entry into the United States of these fruits is “strictly prohibited and may harbor pests such as fruit flies that can devastate U.S. agriculture.”

The seized fruit was destroyed and the carrier was fined $5,000 for the undeclared products.

In addition, USDA's Investigation and Enforcement Services initiated an investigation.