The DANA (Isolated Depression at High Levels) affecting Spain has already resulted in fatalities, personal and economic damage in populated areas, road closures, and agricultural losses.

The Valencian Association of Farmers (AVA-ASAJA) stated in a press release that the agricultural sector is facing “catastrophic losses of incalculable consequences” due to torrential rains, hail, and extreme winds, including tornadoes.

While it is still too early to assess the full extent of the affected area and the economic impact on agriculture and livestock, AVA-ASAJA warned that thousands of hectares of citrus, persimmons, vegetables, vineyards, and other crops will lose their harvest this season and may suffer irreparable damage due to excess moisture, which could lead to plant death.

For livestock, serious issues with feeding and providing water to animals are possible, and livestock deaths could occur.

The hardest-hit regions are La Ribera Alta and Baixa, L’Horta, the Hoya de Buñol, Utiel-Requena, Camp de Túria, and Los Serranos, where historic water accumulations were recorded due to intense rainfall and the overflow of streams and rivers.

In the interior regions, the force of the water uprooted thousands of vines and other crops that had, in contrast, just endured one of the driest hydrological years on record, which had already caused some plant deaths due to water scarcity.

As the water flowed down to the coast, AVA-ASAJA reported, it flooded hundreds of citrus, persimmon, vegetable, and other farms.

If these areas remain submerged for hours, it could lead to the death of trees. The harvest of mandarins, oranges, and persimmons (which were in full collection) in the hardest-hit fields will be lost, significantly reducing production for this season.

Additionally, the DANA was intensified by hail—which caused up to 100% crop loss on farms in Alfarp, Catadau, Llombai, Carlet, Godelleta, and more—and tornadoes, which increased agricultural losses in areas like Alginet, Benifaió, and Carlet due to broken branches, fallen fruit, and even uprooted trees.

In addition to losses in production and plantations, rural roads and agricultural infrastructure have been severely damaged, including irrigation channels, walls, embankments, drip irrigation systems, storage facilities, tool sheds, irrigation wells, greenhouses, machinery, and agricultural and livestock buildings.

AVA-ASAJA called on authorities to approve support measures for affected farmers and ranchers. Once the DANA subsides and producers can access their farms, AVA-ASAJA will provide a detailed assessment of the direct and indirect losses expected in the Valencian agricultural sector, which are anticipated to be “astronomical and devastating.”