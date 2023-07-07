Hass avocado sales grew 20% during St. Patrick’s Day

St. Patrick’s Day drove higher avocado volume, according to a new holiday retail sales report from the Hass Avocado Board (HAB). The report details the retail dollar sales, volume, and average sale price for Hass avocados during the Super Bowl, Valentine’s Day, and St. Patrick’s Day holiday weeks.

The retail recap reported sales volume and retail dollar sales reached 51.9 million units and $52.2 million during the dual holiday week of the Big Game and Valentine’s Day and 45.1 million units and $45.4 million during St. Patrick’s Day.

Avocado volume during St. Patrick’s Day grew by 20% versus the prior year, adding 7.4 million units to the category during that holiday week.

HAB’S avocado recaps provide insightful retail sales information for category managers, marketers, retailers, and industry leaders as they plan marketing strategies for the upcoming calendar year.

Key highlights from the report include:

Big Game and Valentine’s Day

The Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day fell during the same week this year. Avocado dollar sales during the dual holidays reached $52.2 million, lower than the prior year due in part to a lower average sale price of $1.01/unit. Compared to 2020, the dual event grew by 3% in dollar sales.

Similarly, avocado unit sales remained relatively flat at 51.9 million units during the dual event week compared to the prior year. Avocado units did grow 36% for Valentine’s Day vs. 2020, bolstered by its proximity to the Big Game in recent years.

The Plains region showed the highest volume growth for the holiday week posting an increase of +15% in unit sales versus 2022t. The West, Midsouth, South Central, and Southeast regions also posted unit gains for the dual holiday week.

Nationally, avocado retailers saw average weekly sales of $1,385 and 1,375 units per store during the Big Game and Valentine’s Day week. Per store, sales and units were highest in the West.

Extra-Large avocado units were up 58% during the dual holiday week. Together Large and Extra-Large PLUs contributed an additional 4.6 million units to the category vs. 2022.

St. Patrick’s Day

Avocado sales rose to 45.1 million units, up 20% compared to 2022 during the St. Patrick’s Day holiday.

Avocado dollars decreased 15% to $45.4 million during the holiday week compared to the previous year while the total U.S. avocado average sell price fell 29% to $1.01/unit.

All regions contributed to the unit growth of avocados, up 7.4 million units, with the Great Lakes region contributing 40% at 1.6 million units to the category.

Bagged avocados made up 29% of category units during the St. Patrick’s Day holiday. Large, Extra-Large, and bagged avocados posted double-digit unit growth for the holiday.

HAB releases a holiday recap each quarter, covering avocado sales trends for the corresponding holidays and events. The retail recap report details sales data for the United States during specified holiday weeks, providing insightful information for future holiday promotion planning.

For more information about avocado sales for each holiday, visit hassavocadoboard.com.