Organic pioneer Misionero celebrates 50 years

Misionero, a force in the organic industry, is commemorating its 50th anniversary. Founded in 1973 by Floyd Griffin, Misionero has grown from humble beginnings. The company indicates that with its deep-rooted history and commitment to organic practices, Misionero continues to shape the American diet, offering exceptional organic products and innovative solutions to meet the evolving needs of consumers.

Floyd Griffin, Misionero's original modern pioneer, founded Misionero with a passion for life and a genuine love for people. He envisioned a company that would achieve success while treating its employees respectfully, forever mindful of the delicate balance between growth and maintaining quality.

His legacy lives on, as Harbinger Group acquired Misionero in 2016 and is dedicated to upholding his vision and values.

“At Misionero, our commitment continues beyond producing outstanding organic products,” says Nicole Minnich Zapata, marketing director. “We embrace new technologies and adopt comprehensive, long-term ethical practices in growing, processing, and harvesting. Recognizing our crucial role in shaping the American diet, we strive to provide the finest organic products available. Our diverse product range encompasses a variety of high-quality salad and lettuce offerings, each meticulously crafted to deliver a superior food experience.”

As part of its commitment to innovation, Misionero embraces cutting-edge techniques such as hydroponics and collaborates with partners in Mexico to offer exceptional controlled environment agriculture offerings.

“As we celebrate our 50th year, we recognize the numerous opportunities ahead,” states Joe Merenda, CEO. “Increased consumer awareness and demand for organic products present a favorable market environment. We capitalize on these opportunities by partnering with retailers, exploring collaborations with like-minded organizations, and continuously striving to understand and meet the evolving needs of our consumers. Through market research and innovative product development initiatives, we provide diverse options that resonate with our target audience, enhancing the customer experience and solidifying our position as a leader in the organic industry.”

With EFI (Equitable Food Initiative) certification for the past five years, Misionero is dedicated to fair labor practices, worker well-being, and responsible sourcing. Collaborating closely with EFI, Misionero actively pursues initiatives to reduce waste, optimize processes, and enhance the skills and well-being of its workforce.

Misionero’s long-term commitment to sustainability, social responsibility, and ethical business practices drives it to exceed industry standards and positively impact the lives of employees, communities, and the environment.