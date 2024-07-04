Emergent Cold LatAm inaugurates warehouse in Callao, Peru

Emergent Cold LatAm, the largest provider of temperature-controlled food logistics in Latin America, has announced the inauguration of its new warehouse in Callao, Peru.

The company stated this move reaffirms its commitment to the country's economic growth and strengthening the food supply chain in the region.

The facility, with a capacity of 79,000 cubic meters and space for 12,000 pallets, boosts the company's storage capacity in Peru by 120%. Additionally, the plant is expected to create 50 direct and 150 indirect jobs in the region, significantly contributing to local economic development.

Confidence in the Peruvian market

Emergent Cold LatAm began operations in 2021 with its first warehouse in Piura, specializing in fruit processing using advanced Individual Quick Freezing (IQF) technology. With the inauguration of the new plant in Callao, the company expressed its reinforced confidence in the Peruvian economy and its commitment to the recovery and growth of the food storage sector despite recent climatic challenges.

“We are very excited to expand our presence in Peru with this new plant in Callao. We firmly believe in the growth potential of the Peruvian market and our ability to contribute to the country’s economic development,” said Joaquín Del Campo, Managing Director for the Pacific Region at Emergent Cold LatAm.

Sustainability and advanced technology

The new Callao plant was constructed following the highest standards for energy and water savings, aligning with the company's commitment to sustainability. Emergent Cold LatAm already has six plants with EDGE Advanced certification in Latin America, including the Callao plant.

Joaquín Del Campo added, “Sustainability is a priority for us. This plant not only allows us to offer high-quality storage services but also helps us meet our environmental goals by reducing resource consumption.”