Fresh Farms and Jewel Osco unleash fun and flavor with 'Taste to Believe' campaign for Candy Grapes

July 13 , 2023
PRESS RELEASE

Fresh Farms and Jewel Osco's "Taste to Believe" campaign is designed to authentically connect with a wider range of consumers by infusing fun into the promotion of candy grapes.

The campaign places a strong emphasis on creating visually appealing experiences for customers. This includes eye-catching in-store displays, engaging food demos, and other interactive elements that capture attention and make the grape selection process more enjoyable. By creating these visually stimulating environments, Fresh Farms and Jewel Osco aim to enhance the overall consumer experience and build a positive association with candy grapes.

By effectively promoting candy grapes and creating a buzz around them, this effort aims to increase sales and elevate the prominence of this unique product in the market.

Charlie Molina, Creative Director at Fresh Farms, is in charge of shaping the campaign's direction and ensuring its success. With a deep understanding of the potential of candy grapes, Fresh Farms is committed to delivering a promotion that not only drives business growth but also establishes a lasting connection between consumers and the delightful world of candy grapes.

“By emphasizing extraordinary flavors and creating visually appealing experiences, we can drive awareness, demand, and sales within the grape category,” said Molina.

Fresh Farms recognizes the tremendous potential of candy grapes and is dedicated to elevating their prominence in the market.

