Drought hits Spanish mango forecast

July 17 , 2023
Spain is accustomed to suffering the effects of drought, and this year won't be any different. Different crops have already been affected, and mangos, harvested from mid-August until late November, will suffer from the limited water supply. 

The region has the potential of reaching a volume of 40,000 tons, concentrated mainly in Malaga. However, recent projections show that the actual volume will be around 70% lower. 

This decrease in production will force EU companies to import more mango from other origins. 

Portugal is the main consumer of Spanish mangos, and around 80% of total production is destined for exportation every year. 

Last year, weather conditions in this region of the country were similar, leading some varieties to fall in price by 50%. Even though the lack of water does not damage the quality of the fruit, it does decrease its size, leading to a fall in price.

