Peruvian Hass avocado to debut in Malaysia

Peruvian Hass avocados to debut in Malaysia

July 17 , 2023
More News Top Stories
Peruvian Hass avocados to debut in Malaysia

Almost a year after the ratification of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), Peru is just a few days away from its first Hass avocado export to the Malaysian market.

"We are now awaiting the signature of the Malaysian sanitary authorities. We estimate that in the next 34 to 40 days we will have the permission to export," ProHass President Juan Carlos Paredes told FreshFruitPortal.com.

He added that the requirements are similar to those of Europe, "minimum dry matter of 21.5 with a maximum of 29%, in addition to the phytosanitary requirements of absence of live pests and quarantine pests," he said.

Related articles: Peruvian table grape exports rose 10% in 2022-23

Market projection

Paredes pointed out that the Malaysian market is very large, about 70 million people. With this, consumption would have a similar behavior to South Korea and China.

"But ProHass participates in the board of the World Avocado Organization (WAO), where efforts are being made and budgets are being allocated to promote India and we hope that next year Malaysia will be included”, he said.

The Peruvian Hass avocado season typically runs from April to September, a period in counter season with Malaysia.

Paredes indicated that in the beginning there will be few containers shipped per week, "so at the beginning many exporters will try Malaysia and depending on how the market behaves, it may gradually increase".

ProHass will also be working with the shipping lines to reduce travel times, which currently range between 40 to 45 days.

You might also be interested in


Abundance of avocados expected in the U.S. market this summer
Westfalia expecting strong GEM avocado season
Global avocado industry: A decade of growth
Kenyan Hass avocado industry eyes U.S. admission
Record season expected for Peruvian avocados with a 14% production increase
Mexico: Research shows export potential of native avocados
Sea transportation boosting Rwandan avocado exports
California avocado volumes ramping up

Subscribe to our newsletter


Apoquindo 4775, of 1504, Las Condes
(+562) 27171114 info@freshfruitportal.com sales@fruitportals.com
Associated Brands