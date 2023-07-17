Peruvian Hass avocados to debut in Malaysia

Almost a year after the ratification of the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for Trans-Pacific Partnership (CPTPP), Peru is just a few days away from its first Hass avocado export to the Malaysian market.

"We are now awaiting the signature of the Malaysian sanitary authorities. We estimate that in the next 34 to 40 days we will have the permission to export," ProHass President Juan Carlos Paredes told FreshFruitPortal.com.

He added that the requirements are similar to those of Europe, "minimum dry matter of 21.5 with a maximum of 29%, in addition to the phytosanitary requirements of absence of live pests and quarantine pests," he said.

Market projection

Paredes pointed out that the Malaysian market is very large, about 70 million people. With this, consumption would have a similar behavior to South Korea and China.

"But ProHass participates in the board of the World Avocado Organization (WAO), where efforts are being made and budgets are being allocated to promote India and we hope that next year Malaysia will be included”, he said.

The Peruvian Hass avocado season typically runs from April to September, a period in counter season with Malaysia.

Paredes indicated that in the beginning there will be few containers shipped per week, "so at the beginning many exporters will try Malaysia and depending on how the market behaves, it may gradually increase".

ProHass will also be working with the shipping lines to reduce travel times, which currently range between 40 to 45 days.