Sun World announces new red seedless grape brand

Sun World International, a global variety development and licensing business, launched a new brand, the Ruby Rush, for its “fresh, radiant red, juicy and crunchy” Sugarfifttythree seedless grape variety.

Sun World licensed growers are harvesting Ruby Rush grapes this month in the U.S., Italy, Spain, and Israel. The new varietal brand will be used to identify a range of similar red seedless grape varieties, the first of which is Sugrafiftythree “which offers Sun World growers around the world a sustainable red grape with natural color development, better yields, less input cost and great post-harvest attributes,” the company’s table grape breeder Paola Barba says.

According to information provided by the company, these grapes are an ideal replacement for traditional early-season red seedless grapes like Flame Seedless and other red varieties throughout the season.

As the company moves forward, it looks to put more varieties within brands, “to help build the seasons, and build the volume in key time frames so we are moving towards a year-round availability, building consumer consistency,” says the company.

The texture of Ruby Rush is “really crisp, it has a nice crunch to it and it stays crunchy as you eat it. Along with the flavor, you get a really quick burst of sweetness.”

Sun World’s mantra is “innovating boldly, but commercializing carefully,” which is why they are trying to make sure that their varieties are ready when they go to growers, going through all the steps to guarantee that they can go in the ground and offer great characteristics.

The plan for this new brand is to start introducing it, in the next two to three years, to other countries around the world, expanding further than the U.S., Israel, Spain and Italy. There are additional vineyards being prepared by Sun World licensees in another ten countries.

To support the launch, Sun World has developed a full suite of eye-catching branded retail marketing materials splashed with vibrant red, white, and green coloring, including: