Ocean Mist Farms hires new director of food safety and quality assurance

PRESS RELEASE

Ocean Mist Farms, the leading grower and marketer of fresh artichokes in North America, is pleased to announce the addition of Kate Burr to their team as Director of Food Safety and Quality Assurance. Kate brings with her tremendous experience and a commitment to the high standards Ocean Mist Farms practices in their Food Safety and QA programs.

“Kate will play a vital role at Ocean Mist Farms. Food Safety is central to everything we do and every decision we make,” said Chris Drew, president/CEO. Continuing “Our best practices in every step from planting through harvesting, to processing and distribution are continually evolving to ensure the quality and safety of all of our products.”

Prior roles for Kate have included positions at Markon Cooperative and Church Brothers Farms in Salinas, Calif. where she was involved in multiple facets of food safety and compliance throughout the supply chain, as well as traceability and food safety recall programs. A native of the Pacific Northwest, Kate holds a B.S. in Public Health from Oregon State University. She sits on the International Fresh Produce Association Food Safety Council as well as serving as secretary of the Western Growers Food Safety Advisory Subcommittee.

In addition to overseeing the quality assurance, food safety and sustainability departments in her new role, Kate will also be responsible for managing facility and field Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) according to Good Agricultural Practices (GAPs) and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMPs), among other international standards and customer requirements. She will champion and oversee the Sustainability program to meet the Environmental Stewardship goals of Ocean Mist Farms, and implement and oversee internal and third-party audits including field and facility inspections.

Director of Supply Chain and Compliance Glen Alameda said, “Kate’s background and experience will be invaluable to us, and we’re thrilled to have her join our team.” Adding, “She is well-versed to take on the development, implementation and enforcement of our internal quality specifications with all of its complexities and continue to grow it into the future.”