RedPop(R), the little rebel that rewrites the rulebook - FreshFruitPortal.com

PRESS RELEASE

VOG’s red apple brings colour to fruit and vegetable departments and offers consumers a sweet pop snack. Its market popularity is constantly on the up-and-up, also in the new two-fruit snack-pack.

The little rebel with the sweet heart is once again transforming the status quo in the apple category. We are talking about RedPop®, the apple-shaped snack that refuses to toe the line and is ready to tempt consumers to take crispy, succulent pop breaks.

As we enter the month of March, this little big sweet is determined to continue its growth, thanks to rising availability, strong demand from the European and international markets and positive feedback from retailers. Everybody is being won over not only by its “tough girl” firm, crisp red skin that reveals a fruity, sweet heart, or its size, ideal for taking anywhere. In fact, RedPop®’s strength lies in its fresh, colourful, genuinely pop brand identity, able to attract new consumers, including the youngest, into the store.

“With its rebellious personality, RedPop® is opening up a new segment for the category,” explains VOG Marketing Manager Hannes Tauber. “Thanks to its size and resistance, it’s the perfect apple for putting in your pocket or backpack, ready for eating as a special treat. Between work meetings, while you’re on the move, or between meals, RedPop® provides the sweetness you need to restore your equilibrium and revitalise your rebellious spirit.”

In line with this positioning, from this year RedPop® is also available in a clear two-fruit snack-pack. A solution developed especially for the rebel with the heart of gold, so consumers can have the fruit and vegetable department’s most “pop” fruit with them at all times.

“With this pack, we can strongly position the apple in the snack segment, and the first tests conducted in Italy and Germany have been successful,” comments VOG Sales Manager Klaus Hölzl. “What’s more, this apple is achieving great success in Europe and also beyond, with demand from Asian countries and Central and South America. It’s particularly popular in the United Kingdom, where the little rebel is taking over the fruit counters at Waitrose. The main sales season will begin in March and we’re planning to continue offering the markets this little big sweet until August/September.”

This year the South Tyrolean VOG Consortium has harvested 8 thousand tonnes of RedPop® and 500 tonnes of organic RedPop® apples. These quantities will be doubled by 2028, to take the variety’s rebellious strength and pop sweetness right around the world.