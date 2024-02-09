Quantified Sensor Technology wins challenge Mexico - FreshFruitPortal.com

Quantified Sensor Technology emerged as the winner in the start- and scale-up challenge, a collaborative effort by GreenTech Americas, the Netherlands Embassy in Mexico, the Netherlands Business Support Office Querétaro, UTEQ, and AVAG. The Dutch start-up stood out among 8 notable entries, earning the opportunity to showcase their innovative and sustainable solutions for the Latin American horticulture market at GreenTech Americas. The exhibition is scheduled to take place at the Querétaro Congress Center (QCC), Mexico, from Tuesday 12 – Thursday 14 March 2024.

Start-up challenge

GreenTech is all about innovation and knowledge exchange. To give an extra impulse to the sector and help growers and breeders with innovative solutions, the start- and scale-up challenge was organized for the fourth time by GreenTech Americas. It gives young and innovative companies from the Netherlands a direct entrance to the Latin American horticulture market and brand exposure also in case they are looking for investors or partners.

Winner and entries

Quantified Sensor Technology is a wireless sensor manufacturer for Hort- and Agricultural markets. The sensors are affordable, easy to install and operate and provide growers with tools to reduce water consumption. The detailed insights provided will enable growers to improve yield and quality at the same time. The sensors can operate stand alone in low-tech greenhouses or can be connected to climate and irrigation computers in mid-tech or high-tech environments. Currently Quantified serves customers in Europe, the America's, Australia and Africa.

In addition all entries deserve to receive an honourable mention: Corvus Drones, Moleda, Flavour Shield, A-Grow Tech, CE Line International, FOTONIQ and Saia Agrobotics. The entries were judged on the degree of innovation, level of sustainability, presentation and suitability for Mexican and Latin American market.

Prize

Quantified Sensor Technology has won a flight ticket to Mexico and a booth at the show. They are also able to pitch their innovation or business idea at a timeslot on the GreenTech Stage during one of the three days of the show.

Jury

The jury consisted of Wendele van der Wiele (Netherlands Embassy in Mexico), Frank Hoogendoorn (Netherlands Embassy in Mexico), Steven Büter (NBSO), Annie van de Riet (AVAG), Bernardo Carranza (UTEQ) and Mariska Dreschler (GreenTech). They selected Quantified Sensor Technology as it is: “Useable for different technological levels”, “An option for existing platforms and offers an affordable and sustainable solution”, “Also, they have great opportunities for the Mexican Market”.