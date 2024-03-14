GLC Cerritos LLC hires Sustainability Director Armando Garcia - FreshFruitPortal.com

PRESS RELEASE

In order to enhance its sustainability efforts, GLC Cerritos LLC, the leading Jalisco avocado grower-shipper, has hired Armando Garcia as Director of Sustainability. This newly created position will evaluate current sustainability initiatives with in the company and define a strategy for future projects. “Cerritos has shown a strong commitment for its sustainable development over the years, which makes it a very unique company within the Mexican Avocado sector; therefore, I am very excited to undertake this new position and work to strengthen Cerritos sustainability program” commented Garcia.

Mr. Garcia most recently worked as Managing Director of the Jalisco Avocado Growers and Exporters Association (APEAJAL), where he was originally hired to develop its sustainability department. He introduced projects with Rainforest Alliance, the United Nations Food & Agriculture Organization, the Business Alliance for Climate, Stronger Together, and has worked on the reforestation program, and other green initiatives that APEAJAL has sponsored.

“Cerritos is known throughout the industry for their sustainability efforts. They strive to live up to their mission “To inspire agribusiness with sustainability by producing healthy food for the world”, said Garcia pointing to such projects as the responsible recruiting initiative with Stronger Together. The company currently farms 3000 acres of avocados, all of which are certified by Global G.A.P. and Rainforest Alliance. The company is currently working to securen Fair Trade certification inpreparation for the 2024/25 Mexico avocado season.

Owner Saul Medina mentioned that Armando will first to a deep dive into Cerritos’ current sustainability projects, including governance, human rights, labor and environmental standards. From there he will develop a sustainability strategy to define how these projects will continue to evolve in the future, and which others will come to bring in sustainability’s full spectrum into the company.

US division president, Giovanni Cavaletto, welcomes Armando Garcia to the team stating “There is so much good that the Mexican avocado industry brings to the communities where we work. Mr. Garcia is a great addition to the team to help define our sustainability strategies and share the message of these efforts with the rest of the industry.”