VOG expands organics portfolio with Naturland

South Tyrolean fruit processing company VOG is expanding its offerings with Naturland-certified products.

The firm supplies products with the seal of the Bioland and Demeter organic farming associations and has also obtained the Bio Suisse certification.

Naturland is the largest international association for organic farming in Germany and its guidelines go far beyond EU regulations.

They also include targets for social responsibility and other key aspects of sustainability.

“We have been supporting this dynamic development for many years and are pursuing the objective of further expanding our leading position in the organic sector,” VOG Products CEO Christoph Tappeiner says.

Tappeiner adds that the company has been continuously working on expanding its organic product portfolio.

VOG processes around 300,000 tons of fruit from integrated and organic cultivation each year into apple juice, both concentrate and NFC juice, purees and finished products.

The company exports about 90% of its production to around 50 countries worldwide.