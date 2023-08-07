Updated Market News app is out

The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) recently launched version 3.0 of its free USDA Market News mobile application with new functionality that includes new tabs for users to easily access organic pricing data, find consumer retail marketing reports and review international market reports.

The app, first launched in February 2022 and expanded in June 2022, gives agricultural producers and others in the supply chain instant access to current market information.

In addition, newly published reports will be identified within the app and visible as the first items in searches. Lists of articles and reports will be grouped and identified more clearly, and lists of user subscriptions and favorites will ease use.

"The USDA Market News mobile app allows producers and others in the agricultural supply chain to access market data effectively, efficiently and on-demand when and where they need the information. USDA is focused on building new, fairer and more resilient markets for our farmers, ranchers and producers, and this updated version of the app expands USDA's tools and resources to ensure producers benefit from the wealth of market information available," says USDA Under Secretary for Marketing and Regulatory Programs Jenny Lester Moffitt.

The app allows users to search current and historical reports by location, state or commodity. Users can also add reports to their favorites for easy access, share reports via text message or email, subscribe to reports, and share aggregated data behind reports via email for additional analysis. The application provides real-time notifications when a new report is released without delay.

Since its initial launch, this USDA app has been downloaded by more than 14,500 users with more than 320,000 unique views of reports, with an average viewing rate of 1,400 unique views per business day.

The iOS and Android versions of the app are available for download through the Apple and Google Play stores.