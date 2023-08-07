Whole Foods purchasing Braga Fresh’s regenerative broccoli trial crop

Natural and organic giant Whole Foods Market recently committed to purchasing Braga Fresh Farms’ regenerative trial baby broccoli crop, which is to be sold by the grocer this summer.

The purchase is set to mark Braga’s first retail pre-order and a huge step in the group's commitment to aaa practices.

Regenerative farming trials seek to conserve solid carbon by reducing tillage passes. This boosts soil biology diversity and decreases overall diesel consumption during harvesting.

Water and fertilizer usage can also be diminished, thus supporting sustainability and combating climate change.

“This early support from an important customer is helping our team continue the farming trials we do not yet have all the answers or know the ending to yet,” says Eric Morgan, vice president, environmental science and resources at Braga Fresh.

This is the firm’s third year working on regenerative practices. All trials are being conducted according to GMP and LGMA standards.

The trial crop, organic sweet baby broccoli, will be harvested at Braga Fresh’s ranch in Soledad, California, and packed on site under the Josie’s Organics brand.